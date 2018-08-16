VIDEO: Costa beach bar burnt to the ground as gas cylinders explode

A POPULAR Axarquia beach bar has been burnt down to the ground this morning (Thursday) after a blaze started in its kitchen causing gas cylinders to explode.

A security guard, the only person inside the bar at the time of the fire, attempted to extinguish the fire but he was forced to run for his life when the gas cylinders started to explode, engulfing the beach bar in a flames.

Firefighters battled the flames for an hour and a half in a desperate attempt to save the Berebere ‘chiringuito’ beach bar in Torre del Mar.

Local police and ambulance services were also called to the scene.