Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Body of missing 23-year-old spear diver found in Spain

By Tuesday, 07 August 2018 09:34 0
FOUND: Body of spear diver Fidel Jimenez Marín FOUND: Body of spear diver Fidel Jimenez Marín Facebook

SPAIN’S maritime rescue service has found the body of missing diver Fidel Jimenez Marín who went missing during a fishing trip.

With the aid of a Civil Protection vessel the body was recovered from the sea near Barbate in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

Fidel disappeared on Sunday, July 22 while spearfishing with friends. He had recently relocated to Cadiz from Velez-Malaga.

His friend Juan Toro, who witnessed the incident eight kilometres out to sea, claims that shortly after diving into the water Jimenez Marin's body rose to the surface motionless and unconscious.

Jimenez Marin's distraught mother said of her son that “his life was the sea”.

“He liked scuba diving since he was ten-years-old when he started to take octopus and fish from the sea."

Tags
« 150 guests evacuated after hotel kitchen blaze in southern Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the European Union do more to help Spain with the ongoing migrant crisis?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Axarquia Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Axarquia - Costa Tropical? Subscribe here.