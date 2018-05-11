'Driving Over Lemons' author Chris Stewart leads Alpujarras charity walk

BEST-SELLING author Chris Stewart will be taking part in a charity walk in the Alpujarras in southern Spain in aid of the Acompalia palliative care charity.

Chris is Acompalia’s vice-president and an entertaining mountain guide.

The walk, in association with the Spanish Highs tour guide company, will take place on Sunday, May 20.

This organised tour in a beautiful part of Las Alpujarras will be led by at least two guides and will depart from Acequia Baja at 9.30am following the Corrales de Pitres route and will take about four hours to complete.

After lunch provided by El Bistro 31 in Lanjaron there will be the possibility to continue the route down to Capileira.

Tickets are €60 per person and the price includes the charity guided walk as well as the gastro picnic lunch and coach from Motril (Al Campo parking) or Granada (Nevada Shopping Centre parking) to the Alpujarras.

Places on the coaches are limited and need to be booked by May 14. You can reserve your place by filling out the form on www.acompalia.org or, for further information, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Payment must be made before the walk and participants are reminded to wear appropriate footwear.