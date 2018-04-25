Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Workers find human remains under bridge in southern Spain

By Wednesday, 25 April 2018 13:26 0
BOMBEROS: Malaga firefighters recovered the body (File photograph) BOMBEROS: Malaga firefighters recovered the body (File photograph) Twitter / @cpbmalaga

FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to recover the remains of a body of a person that died ‘a long time ago’ from below a bridge in southern Spain.

The corpse, in an advanced stage of decomposition, was found by workers who alerted the Guardia Civil police.

They requested the help of the firefighters to recover the body because of the difficult access to the area.

The body was found under the bridge next to the Barranco Plano roundabout which gives access to the A-7 Mediterranean highway and the Torrox Park urbanisation, in Torrox (Malaga).

Initial police investigations suggest it could be the body homeless person which was found covered by blankets.

Tags
« Guardia Civil arrests three people for 50 burglaries in Axarquia Poison jellyfish found on Axarquia beaches »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Axarquia Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Axarquia - Costa Tropical? Subscribe here.