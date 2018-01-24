Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY services have confirmed that five people have been injured in a crash on the A-7 road near Velez-Malaga.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre received several calls from the public about the accident near the exit for Benajarafe and Chilches at around 5.20 pm.
Three adults aged 45, 40 and 39-years-old and two children aged eight and five were injured and all have been transferred to the Hospital de la Axarquia.
