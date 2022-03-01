Airbnb offers to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees free

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees will be housed for free by Airbnb

Online rental company Airbnb has made an incredible offer to house – free of charge – up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who might be fleeing from the war-torn country. Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, has already contacted the leaders of Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Germany offering this help.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last Thursday 24, an estimated 300,000 refugees have poured across the borders into neighbouring EU nations. French and EU officials have pointed out that there could be many millions more yet to come, and that the bloc needs to be prepared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, February 28, Chesky urged, “We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries”.

Airbnb.org, which is chaired by Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder, is the lesser-known non-profit branch of the company. It dedicates itself to helping to house people during such moments of crisis globally.

Just last week it announced that the organisation has given refuge to more than 21,000 Afghans in the last six months.

The specific needs of Ukrainian refugees in each country will be done by liaising specifically with each government they said. Longer periods of stay will be investigated as well. Airbnb will fund these stays through Refugee Fund, the main donor, and also by other hosts of Airbnb.org.

A statement from the company released on Monday, February 28 said, “We know that hosts and guests on Airbnb around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort to help those fleeing Ukraine”.

In the next few days, Airbnb will release full information on how people can support this initiative, which will include offers of free or discounted stays, as reported by euronews.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.