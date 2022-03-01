Airbnb offers to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees free

By
Chris King
-
0
Airbnb offers to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees free
Airbnb offers to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees free. image: Airbnb

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees will be housed for free by Airbnb

Online rental company Airbnb has made an incredible offer to house – free of charge – up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who might be fleeing from the war-torn country. Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, has already contacted the leaders of Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Germany offering this help.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last Thursday 24, an estimated 300,000 refugees have poured across the borders into neighbouring EU nations. French and EU officials have pointed out that there could be many millions more yet to come, and that the bloc needs to be prepared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, February 28, Chesky urged, “We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries”.

Airbnb.org, which is chaired by Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder, is the lesser-known non-profit branch of the company. It dedicates itself to helping to house people during such moments of crisis globally.

Just last week it announced that the organisation has given refuge to more than 21,000 Afghans in the last six months.


The specific needs of Ukrainian refugees in each country will be done by liaising specifically with each government they said. Longer periods of stay will be investigated as well. Airbnb will fund these stays through Refugee Fund, the main donor, and also by other hosts of Airbnb.org.

A statement from the company released on Monday, February 28 said, “We know that hosts and guests on Airbnb around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort to help those fleeing Ukraine”.

In the next few days, Airbnb will release full information on how people can support this initiative, which will include offers of free or discounted stays, as reported by euronews.com.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here