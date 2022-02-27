Ukrainian sailor in Mallorca sinks Russian tycoon’s yacht

Russian tycoon’s yacht in Mallorca sunk by a sailor from Ukraine

The Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca has arrested a sailor from Ukraine after he caused significant damage to the luxury yacht of Alexander Mijeev, a Russian tycoon who runs the company Rosoboronexport.

His company is known to manufacture helicopters for the Russian Army. The €7 million ‘Lady Anastasia’ was moored in Port Adriano, a marina on the Calvia coast, and is now partially sunk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the local UH newspaper, in their digital edition today, Guardia Civil officers arrested the Ukrainian man around midday yesterday, Saturday 26.

The detainee allegedly stated that Mijeev is related to the manufacture of explosives, and decided to take revenge on him. After seeing an image of a missile hitting a block of flats in Kyiv, he decided to cause damage to the Russian yacht.

“The owner of this ship is a criminal who makes a living selling weapons, and now kills Ukrainians”, he is reported to have said. A full investigation to discover all the facts is underway, and the detainee has been released with charges.

The ‘Lady Anastasia’ was built by Sensation Yachts in New Zealand at their Auckland shipyard. The exterior design was last renovated in 2010 and the interior was completed in 2001, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.