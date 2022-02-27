Another Premier League manager has been sacked after a terrible run of form

English Premier League side Leeds United have today, Sunday, February 27, sacked their 66-year-old Argentinian manager, Marcelo Bielsa. It comes after a disastrous 4-0 home defeat at Elland Road yesterday to Tottenham, with the Yorkshire club enduring a terrible run of form in the last few weeks.

“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa”, said a statement released by the club this afternoon.

Bielsa has spent four years with Leeds, bringing them back up into the top flight from the Championship. A shocking string of results has seen his team pick up only one point out of a possible 18, and they are now hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

It is believed that 48-year-old American, Jesse Marsch, the former RB Leipzig coach is top of the list to replace Bielsa. “Leeds United will aim to make an announcement on a new appointment tomorrow”, the club statement read.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club”, commented Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will, of course, live long in all our memories, myself, and the fans included”, he explained.

Continuing, “However, I have to act in the best interest of the club, and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations”.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season. Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future”, concluded Radrizzani.

