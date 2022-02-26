Anonymous declares war on Putin and warns of ‘unprecedented’ cyberattacks

Vladimir Putin has been warned of ‘unprecedented’ cyber attacks by Anonymous who declared war on him



Vladimir Putin seemingly has another war on his hands today, Saturday, February 26, after the Anonymous collective declared cyber war against the Russian President. They have warned that the infrastructure of his government web would face ‘unprecedented’ attacks.

Broadcasting a video on YouTube, Anonymous denounced Russia’s “aggressive regime”. A representative of the group indicated that in the last few days, many Russian government sites have suffered cyber attacks, and warned Putin that “this is just the beginning”.

He added, “Your secrets will no longer be safe”, suggesting “key components of the Russian government infrastructure” could be hacked.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The representative of Anonymous indicated that the invasion of Ukraine proved that the ‘Russian regime’ has no respect for human rights, or for the self-determination of its neighbouring countries: At the same time, he lamented the damage caused to civilian infrastructure, and the civilians that have been killed.

Anonymous predicted that the military offensive in Ukraine “will create more problems for Russia on its geopolitical front, because more countries will now see it as a threat and an enemy, as well as its neighbouring countries that have maintained a neutral attitude until now”.

The masked man mentioned the protests that have been taking place since last Thursday 24 in various parts of the Eurasian country, in rejection of the invasion of Ukraine. He warned that the ‘tyrannical response to the demonstrations will only spread more discontent’ among the Russians, to those that sanctions will “harm most”, as reported by 20minutos.es.