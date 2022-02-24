Spain condemns Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia has invaded Ukraine and deaths have already been reported. Spanish politicians have spoken out.

Spain’s Yolanda Díaz took to Twitter to express her condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. She has condemned Russia’s “intolerable aggression” against the country.

Díaz has also shown her support for citizens in Ukraine who are victims of “this irresponsible escalation”.

She tweeted: “I condemn this intolerable aggression by Russia. Diplomacy and international law must prevail in the framework of the United Nations.”

The leader of Podemos and Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra has also condemned the attacks. She highlighted her “utmost concern and categorical condemnation” for Russia attacking Ukraine.

On social media, Belarra commented that: “War is never the way.” The politician will use her political influences to defend “international law and diplomatic channels within the framework of the United Nations to put an immediate end to this conflict”.

The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón has accused Vladimir Putin of being an “imperialist”. He is in support of the Spanish government and the European Union’s position towards Russia.

Politician Jaume Asens has advocated for peace. He commented that there are: “many possible paths in diplomacy, but none in war”.

He added: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is unjustifiable, violates international law and endangers the civilian population.”

