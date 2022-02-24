Spain condemns Russia’s war on Ukraine

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Spain condemns Russia's war on Ukraine
Image: Pixabay

Spain condemns Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia has invaded Ukraine and deaths have already been reported. Spanish politicians have spoken out.

Spain’s Yolanda Díaz took to Twitter to express her condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. She has condemned Russia’s “intolerable aggression” against the country.

Díaz has also shown her support for citizens in Ukraine who are victims of “this irresponsible escalation”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

She tweeted: “I condemn this intolerable aggression by Russia. Diplomacy and international law must prevail in the framework of the United Nations.”

The leader of Podemos and Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra has also condemned the attacks. She highlighted her “utmost concern and categorical condemnation” for Russia attacking Ukraine.

On social media, Belarra commented that: “War is never the way.” The politician will use her political influences to defend “international law and diplomatic channels within the framework of the United Nations to put an immediate end to this conflict”.


The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón has accused Vladimir Putin of being an “imperialist”. He is in support of the Spanish government and the European Union’s position towards Russia.

Politician Jaume Asens has advocated for peace. He commented that there are:  “many possible paths in diplomacy, but none in war”.

He added: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is unjustifiable, violates international law and endangers the civilian population.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here