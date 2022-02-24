BREAKING: Fighting has broken out in Chernobyl.

BREAKING NEWS – Fighting has broken out between Russian troops and Ukrainian forces within the exclusion zone of Chernobyl, according to an advisor to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

Russian forces entered Chernobyl, Ukraine from Belarus and fighting is believed to have destroyed a nuclear waste storage facility, potentially disturbing the nuclear waste, according to experts.

However, Ukrainian soldiers guarding the storage of radioactive waste are fighting back.

“Advisor to Ukrainian interior ministry says Russian forces entered Chernobyl and that fighting there destroyed a nuclear waste storage facility,” NBC’s Richard Engel tweeted on Thursday, February 24.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a tweet that Russian forces are trying to capture the plant.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was the scene of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, which occurred on April 26, 1986.

However, the site has been opened to the public since 2011 for day trips, although the land is not expected to be habitable for another 20 thousand years.

As many people have pointed out on social media, it may only take one stray bullet from opposing forces to cause significant damage to the plant which could affect the whole of Europe.

