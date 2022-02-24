Fiancée of Brit killed in shark attack says she was ‘luckiest woman alive’

Fiancée of Brit killed in shark attack says she was the ‘luckiest woman alive.’ The Brit was the first person to have been killed by a shark for 60 years in Australia.

Simon Nellist, 35, tragically died in a shark attack that happened in Little Bay in Australia’s Sydney. Terrified witnesses looked on as the British diving instructor was killed by a great white shark.

Simon’s fiancé Jessie Ho has spoken out. She paid a heartbreaking tribute to her fiancé.

According to The Daily Mail Online, the British ex-pat said Simon was “one of a kind.”

She paid tribute and said: “Simon is the love of my life and I am the luckiest woman alive to have met him.

“He was generous and selfless. He loved me, his family and his friends so fiercely.

“He is my soulmate, and was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.”

The pair had been keen scuba-divers, hikers and campers. Simon left behind family in Cornwall.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple’s marriage was postponed in 2020. According to The Daily Mail Australia, the pair would have been wed in only a few weeks.

Simon’s family also paid tribute. They said: “Jessie made Simon so happy and complete.

“They had so many plans for their future together.

“Simon had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect.

“We are very proud of everything Simon achieved and believed in, and how happy he had become. He will be missed terribly, and we love him dearly.”

