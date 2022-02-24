Arrested for attempting to steal a defibrillator from Granada Metro

A 39-year-old man arrested for trying to steal a defibrillator from a Metro stop in Granada



National Police officers in Granada arrested a 39-year-old man early this morning, Thursday, February 24, at one of the stops on the Metro. The man, a national of the Ivory Coast, reportedly has a prior police record.

He was charged with attempted robbery, and of resisting arrest. The detainee allegedly broke the panel and started a defibrillator. When confronted by police officers at the scene, he reportedly reacted in a violent manner, while refusing to confirm his identity.

This incident occurred at around 7:30 this morning, with CIMACC-091 receiving a call from a security guard informing them that an individual was being held next to a Granada Metro stop located in the Northern District.

A National Police patrol responded to the location, where the guard explained how he had surprised the man after he observed him breaking the cover protecting the automated defibrillator by using some stones.

He subsequently stole the device and attempted to board a train to flee from the scene, but was prevented from escaping by the quick reactions of the security guard, who managed to detain him until the police arrived.

In addition to the defibrillator, officers found the man to be in possession of a card payment terminal, and several stones with which he allegedly broke the front of the defibrillator casing.

When asked by the police to identify himself, the detainee reportedly showed reluctance to collaborate with them in any way. He allegedly stated that he had no intention of giving his identity, and refused to get into the police vehicle, while attempting to escape. He even ended up rolling on the floor with one of the arresting officers.

Eventually, the man was subdued and taken into custody at the police station, from where he was subsequently released, pending being summoned by the judicial authorities to appear in court.

