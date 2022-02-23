Covid numbers in Andalucia residences on Tuesday, February 22.

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in the residences of Andalucia this Tuesday, February 22, collected from the provinces. They show that 1,944 residents, and 485 nursing home workers, have been confirmed positive with Covid-19.

A total of 171 of the 1,107 health centres that are kept under proactive monitoring throughout Andalucia present some positive cases in users. This figure represents 15.5 per cent of the total, 5.7 points less than last Tuesday 15. Centres with cases only among their workers numbered 111.

This total of 1,944 positive residents in nursing homes is 609 fewer than a week ago, of which 81, 13 fewer, have been admitted. Meanwhile, among the workers, the 485 confirmed cases are 263 less than in the data update of seven days ago.

From April 2020 to date, 1,075,195 tests have been carried out on residents and employees, with a total of 17,031 positives. This figure includes the 798,267 antigen tests carried out on all workers every seven days since September 24, and every 14 days on 20 per cent of all residences: 149,927 residents, and 648,340 employees.

All these tests have been carried out in nursing homes, refugee care centres, reception centres, supervised housing, and home help services.

From the beginning of the first state of alarm to the present, the usual control that had been carried out in residences was intensified. They initiated a proactive monitoring of calls and visits, with support for the care and prevention of Covid-19 in homes and residential centres throughout Andalucia.

Currently, no residence is medicalised. Ten evacuation centres have been set up; specifically, the El Zapillo residential centre in Almeria, the San Carlos Hospital in Cadiz, and the HARE in Vejer, in the province of Cadiz.

In Granada at the Doctor Oloriz; the Huelva Frater Association; the Doctor Sagaz of Jaen; the Civil Hospital in Malaga, and the Vithas Hospital in Sevilla, along with the HARE in Lebrija, and the Hotel Pirula in Ecija, in the province of Sevilla, as reported by elespanol.es.

