Breaking: UK to impose sanctions on Russia. The PM believes that Putin is intent on the ‘full scale invasion’ of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Putin wants to carry out a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” An emergency Cobra meeting was held on Tuesday, February 22. Johnson is set to unveil a series of economic sanctions against Russia.

Cabinet minister Sajid Javid has said that the Russian “invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Johnson commented: “I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”

Speaking about the sanctions that will be placed on Russia by the UK Johnson revealed: “This is I should stress just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect I’m afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come.”

It is expected that details of the economic sanctions will be released later today. Johnson added: “They will hit Russia very hard and there is a lot more that we are going to do in the event of an invasion.

“Be in no doubt that if Russian companies are prevented from raising capital on the UK financial markets, if we unpeel the facade of Russian ownership of companies, of property, it will start to hurt.”

