PM: Invasion of Ukraine would lead to biggest war in Europe since WWII

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia could cause the biggest war in Europe since WWII.

Johnson has called on people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that would be caused by Russia invading Ukraine. He outlined how casualties will be felt on both sides. The Prime Minister is encouraging Moscow to engage in peace talks.

Liz Truss the Foreign Secretary has highlighted that Russia and Vladimir Putin “will not stop at Ukraine.” She believes that the Russian president wants to bring the Soviet Union together again.

Boris Johnson has been involved in peace talks over the weekend. He believes that invasion plans are already in progress and that Russia’s plans are a “prelude to bigger action”.

Speaking to BBC News Johnson warned: “The plan that we’re seeing is for something that could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.

“You’re looking at not just an invasion through the east through the Donbas, but according to the intelligence we are seeing, coming down from the north, down from Belarus and actually encircling Kyiv itself, as Joe Biden explained to a lot of us last night.”

He went on to add: “I think a lot of people need to understand the sheer cost in human life that that could entail, not just for Ukrainians but for Russians.”

