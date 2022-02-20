Moving to Marbella: The essential guide

Known for its glamour, bars, restaurants and beautiful beaches, Marbella is a firm favourite for British nationals moving to the warmer climate of the Costa del Sol.

The buzzing city and resort area of Marbella has the Sierra Blanca Mountains as its backdrop and 17 miles of stunning sandy beaches, including the popular San Pedro de Alcantara, golf courses and villas for those wanting to move to the Costa del Sol.

So, you’re thinking of moving to Marbella, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the restaurants with the best vibe?

To make moving to Marbella a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Marbella

Properties in Marbella

Things to do in Marbella

Best restaurants in Marbella

Schools in Marbella

Healthcare in Marbella

Contact information

Where is Marbella?

Marbella is a city and resort area on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol and is part of the Andalucia region. The closest airport to Marbella is Malaga Airport just 32 miles away and hosting regular national and international flights every day.

Properties in Marbella

As one of the most popular areas to move to on the Costa del Sol, Marbella has luxury apartments and penthouses with stunning views, as well as villas and townhouses with beautifully landscaped gardens, swimming pools and breathtaking views of the sea.

Marbella offers a stable housing market with property in various areas from the luxurious Golden Mile to the more typical Spanish townhouses in Benahavis.

Costing from around €80,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to €6 million for a five-bedroom villa, Marbella’s property market has a huge selection of property for single people, couples, families and those wanting to retire.

10 best things to do in Marbella

There’s plenty to do when living in Marbella, from playing golf, wandering the beautiful old town, soaking the sun up on the beaches to visiting some of the most prestigious nightclubs and bars.

1. Explore Marbella’s old town

Marbella’s old town is full of romance with winding narrow streets and lots of restaurants, bars and shops – perfect for a stroll and immersing yourself in the Spanish atmosphere.

2. Visit Puerto Banus Marina

With beautiful views and a wide variety of amazing restaurants and bars, Puerto Banus Marina is perfect for soaking up the Mediterranean sun while watching the incredible yachts pull in.

3. Play golf in Marbella under the sun

The Costa del Sol is popular for golf and Marbella is one of the hotspots for time on the tee including Los Naranjos, Marbella Gold Club and La Quinta, to name a few.

4. Try your luck at Marbella’s Casino

The ultimate in luxury, a visit to a casino should definitely be on the cards! Marbella has three casinos with Casino Marbella coming up top.

5. Sunbathe and swim at one of Marbella’s beaches

Marbella is home to over 18 miles of beaches offering a variety of ambiences, from the coolest in the centre to VIP ones such as Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club.

6. Shop ‘till you drop at Marina Banus Shopping Center

When the sun gets too hot, this newly refurbished shopping centre is a great way to cool down and look around the variety of high street shops.

7. Take a walk along Avenida del Mar

A must-see in Marbella, Avenida del Mar offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the famous sculptures of Salvador Dali.

8. Get your local fruit and vegetables at Marbella’s food market

When living in Marbella, the local food market is the best place to immerse yourself in the culture and pick up some of the freshest produce.

9. Visit San Pedro Alcantara

This ancient farming community known for sugar cane is located just six miles from the glitz and glamour of Marbella city and its narrow streets are packed with shops and history.

10. Hike the Cruz de Juanar

This terrain boasts spectacular views of Marbella and you can follow the old water supply dating back to before Roman times.

10 of the best restaurants in Marbella

1. Restaurante Da Bruno a Cabopino

For great European and Italian food with a buzzing atmosphere, Da Bruno is a firm favourite in Marbella for residents and visitors.

Open: 1pm until 11pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Camping Cabopino, Cabopino, 29600

Booking: 952 83 19 18

Price: €€ – €€€

2. Pasticcio Pizza & PastaBar

For fresh Italian food including a range of pasta and pizzas, Pasticcio Pizza & PastaBar is the best place to go in Marbella.

Open: 1:15pm until 3:45pm and 7:15 until 10pm, closed Sundays and Mondays

Address: Calle 19 Centro Comercial Guadalmina, Local 5, 29670

Booking: 952 71 59 31

Price: €€-€€€

3. Wabi Sabi Marbella

If healthy Hawaiian poke bowls are more your thing, Wabi Sabi Marbella offers the freshest dishes with vegan and vegetarian options.

Open: 12:30pm until 10:30pm

Address: Av Antonio Belon 26, Local 10, 29602

Booking: 951 47 26 83

Price: €€-€€€

4. Rib Shack Marbella

Rib Shack Marbella feels like an American backyard BBQ with your friends, a laidback vibe with masses of perfectly succulent meat.

Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 10pm, 12:30pm until 4pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida del Duque de Ahumada 16 Edificio Eden Rock 1, Local 9, 29602

Booking: 605 33 05 10

Price: €

5. Yabaof

For Middle Eastern healthy street food, Yabaof offers the freshest dishes with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 12pm until 5pm

Address: Calle del Padre Enrique Cantos 2 Miguel Cano, opposite to Hotel Lima, 29602

Booking: 951 73 08 75

Price: €

6. Cascada Cocina & Bar

Boasting beautiful surroundings and just minutes from Marbella, Cascada Cocina and Bar serves up some of the best Mediterranean, Spanish and international BBQ food around.

Open: 1pm until 12am, closed Sundays and Mondays

Address: Urb Montua, 39, 29602

Booking: 623 00 14 65

Price: €€-€€€

7. The Playwright Marbella

The Playwright serves local contemporary cuisine and a unique cocktail menu specially designed by their mixologist, perfect for something a little different.

Open: 6:30pm until 12am, closed on Mondays

Address: C/ Manzana, Local 8-11 Pueblo Los Acros, km 191, 29604 Elviria

Booking: 952 83 08 68

Price: €€-€€€

8. Mumbai City Indian Restaurant Marbella

If you fancy a curry, Mumbai City Indian Restaurant Marbella is highly recommended by regulars and residents in the area.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Los Jazmines no467 la campana La campana Nueva Andalucia, 29660

Booking: 951 70 59 77

Price: €€-€€€

9. ERRE & Urrechu Marbella

For something a little fancier, ERRE & Urrechu Marbella has a Michelin star menu of healthy Spanish and Mediterranean food and meats.

Open: 1:30pm until 4 and 7:30pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle de Jose Melia S/N Hotel Don Pepe, 29602

Booking: 952 85 82 38

Price: €€€ – €€€€

10. Gastrobar Pikaro

For food fusion, head to Gastrobar Pikaro and choose from a wide variety of contemporary dishes and tapas while enjoying spectacular views of the harbour.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 7pm until 12pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7pm until 11pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Puerto Deportivo Marbella Local nº4, 29602

Booking: 674 25 08 41

Price: €€ – €€€

Schools in Marbella

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is extremely important, and Marbella has some impressive local schools.

Marbella and the Costa del Sol have many international schools for expats moving over, with 13 private English schools in the area to choose from including The British School of Marbella, Queens British Grammar School and Aloha College.

For public Spanish schools, Colegio San Jose teaches the Spanish curriculum from infants to secondary school while Alboran College and Las Chapas School teaches from age 3 to age 18.

Healthcare in Mabella

Having access to high-quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Marbella has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Quiron Hospital

This private hospital is among the best in the Costa del Sol and has become a benchmark in private healthcare for Malaga and the people of Malaga. It offers 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Avda. Severo Ochoa, 22, 29603 Marbella

Contact: 952 774 200, for more information click here

Costa del Sol Hospital

Costa del Sol Hospital is one of the best-equipped public hospitals in Marbella with 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Autovia A-7 Km 187, 29603, Marbella

Contact: 951 976 669, for more information click here

Doctors

Centro de Salud Leganitos

Centro de Salud Leganitos, located in the old town, offers medical services to those entitled to free public healthcare in Spain.

Address: Pl. de Leganitos, 5, 29601 Marbella

Contact: 951 97 33 74, for more information click here

Dentists

Grupo Dental Clinic

Grupo Dental Clinic is the leading dentist in Marbella bringing you top-quality oral health services.

Address: Av. Oriental, 46-48, 29670 San Pedro Alcantara, Malaga

Contact: 951 17 17 81, for more information click here

Important contacts

Moving to a new location is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

So we have included information on important contacts when moving to Marbella.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

