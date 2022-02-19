Madrid amusement park roof collapses injuring thirteen

Part of the auditorium roof at the Madrid Amusement Park collapses this afternoon while a private event was being held injuring thirteen people according to the Emergency services.

It is understood none of the injuries are life threatening although eight have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Firefighters of the Madrid City Council are reviewing the installation and securing the area, while the Municipal Police have taken charge of the investigation of the event.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is not known what happened or whose event it was with police yet to issue any details.

The collapse of the roof is the second accident at the park with 33 people injured in July 2017, when two rides collided on the Tren de la Mina.

On that occasion 27 people had to be transferred for evaluation to different hospitals in the capital with the Park they assured then that the attraction “had passed all the controls” that are made daily in the enclosure.

The owners of the park have yet to comment on today’s event where the roof collapses injuring thirteen, with statements likely to made later or once the police have conducted their investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.