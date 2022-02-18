Storm Eunice: Brits told to STAY AT HOME.

BRITS have been told to STAY AT HOME on Friday, February 18 after the Met Office issues a RED weather warning to the UK due to the severity of Storm Eunice.

In fact, two rare red weather warnings were issued by the Meteorological Office, UK’s national weather service, as deadly 100mph gales, the worst winds in 30 years, are set to batter Britons.

Millions of Brits have been told to stay home while schools have already been closed and several train lines have been shut down.

The RED warning will be in force from 7 am on February 18, until 12pm, and applies to coastal areas of Somerset, Cornwall, and Devon. The south coast of Wales is also included, where all trains have already been suspended.

According to the Sun, soldiers could well be deployed in regions hit hardest by the storm and Brits told to travel only if “absolutely necessary” and to work from home where possible.

Storm Eunice could rival the Great Storm of 1987, according to forecasters, as the structure of the “bomb cyclone” 35 years ago is similar to that of Eunice.

The Great Storm of 1987 brought 120mph winds and killed 18 people.

Storm scientist Dr Ambrogio Volonté, of the University of Reading, told The Telegraph: “It was the sting jet that caused the catastrophic damage associated with the ‘87 storm.

“Eunice, in particular, started its growth in a particularly favourable region for storm development, on the right side of the entrance of the strongest part of this jet stream – an area meteorologists call the ‘jet streak’.”

