BREAKING: Hundreds flee cruise ship engulfed by HUGE fire off Greece.

BREAKING: Hundreds flee cruise ship engulfed by a HUGE fire off Greece.

BREAKING NEWS – Hundreds of people have been forced to flee a cruise ship off Greece after it was engulfed by a HUGE fire on Friday, February 18. Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats were sent to help the 237 passengers and 51 crew members escape the ship.

The massive fire broke out on the Italian-flagged cruise ship while it was travelling through the Mediterranean’s Ionian Sea at around 4.30 am (local time) off the northern coast of Corfu, between Greece and Albania, an official from the Greek coastguard’s press office told AFP.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The captain of the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa, is said to have ordered the evacuation.

“The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat,” police said.

No casualties have been reported, Secretary of State for the Merchant Navy Kostas Katsafados told Greek radio station Skai. The rescued cruise ship passengers and crew members were being taken to the nearby Greek island of Corfu, said the Greek coastguard.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has begun, according to the AFP.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with any further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.