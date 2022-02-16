Breaking: Queen puts on brave face to shake off Andrew shame

Breaking: Queen puts on a brave face to shake off Andrew shame in her first outing since the payout was agreed.

The Queen has attended her first in-person meeting since returning to Windsor Castle. She had spent her winter break away from Windsor. She seemed to be in good health at the meeting that was held on Wednesday, February 16.

The monarch met with incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and Rear Admiral James Macleod, who is vacating the position. The role of Defence Services Secretary rotates every three years.

The Queen was seen at the engagement using a light walking stick to help her move about. The Queen has been using a walking stick since she attended a Westminster Abbey service with her daughter Princess Anne last October.

When she first began using her stick a royal source revealed that it was only needed for comfort and was not needed to treat a specific issue.

The Queen put on a brave face at the meeting. It had been scheduled before the multi-million-pound payout was announced regarding Andrew’s lawsuit. The meeting was a very important one as the Defence Services Secretary is the Queen’s link with the Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of State for Defence.

