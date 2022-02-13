Concern grows over multiple avian flu outbreaks in Spain. Experts have warned that: “It is the worst season in Europe and you could see it coming”.

Already in 2022, Spain has seen a staggering six outbreaks of avian flu in domestic birds. 12 outbreaks have also been detected in wild birds.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, outbreaks of HPAI H5N1 have so far this year been detected in Segovia and multiple outbreaks have been detected in Villarrasa (Huelva). Outbreaks have also been detected in Trigueros (Huelva) and Carmona (Seville).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ministry commented: “The outbreak in the municipality of Trigueros is within a radius of 10 kilometres of the restriction zone of the two outbreaks declared in Villarrasa and Niebla. The suspicion of the disease in both cases was derived from the detection of an abnormal increase in mortality that began in the two farms on 7 February.”

A veterinary virologist at the CSIC’s National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA) Elisa Pérez-Ramírez took to Twitter over the issue. The expert commented: “Avian influenza is one of the infectious diseases that most severely affects poultry farming: it causes high mortality and huge economic losses. Between 2013 and 2018 alone it caused the death of 122 million poultry worldwide”

Speaking to 20 minutes senior scientist at the CSIC’s Centre for Animal Health Research (CISA) Aitor Nogales revealed that so far this year Europe is suffering from: “the worst wave of bird flu”.

The ministry also added that: “in recent weeks there has been a significant increase in the number of cases detected in both wild birds and poultry”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.