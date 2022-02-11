Gatwick to reopen South Terminal as travel restrictions ease

After being closed for almost two years, Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal is to reopen in March as travel restrictions due to COVID are lifted.

Gatwick Airport has announced that it will reopen its South Terminal in March, following almost two years of it being closed. The announcement was made on February 11, the day on which travel restrictions for those arriving in the UK have been relaxed significantly, as fully vaccinated passengers no longer need to provide negative COVID tests.

The official statement from Gatwick Airport on their website said:

“Flights have been operating solely from the airport’s North Terminal since 15 June 2020 to save on costs, but activity will return to the South Terminal from Sunday 27 March, as Gatwick enters what it expects to be a busy summer season.

British Airways has already announced it will restart its short-haul services from Gatwick from 29 March, with 35 new European routes added. BA’s low-cost sister airline, Vueling, will also be expanding its operations, adding five new short-haul routes and basing three aircraft at Gatwick.

EasyJet, Gatwick’s biggest airline, has also taken up more slots and plan to fly their busiest flying schedule ever from the airport.

Tickets for over 30 exciting long-haul routes from Gatwick are also on sale, including New York, Tampa, Bangkok, Phuket, Mauritius, Dubai, Doha, Islamabad – and a range of cities across Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Cancun, Antigua and Montego Bay.”

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer at Gatwick Airport, said:

“After an incredibly challenging two years for the airport, our partners, local communities and the entire aviation industry, we are delighted to be reopening our South Terminal next month.

“Today’s news means Gatwick and our partners can also begin recruiting new staff to help us meet this demand, which is excellent news for local people who have been so badly impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

“It may however take time for consumer confidence to fully recover, so I urge Government to make 2022 the year when all travel restrictions are removed, including the unpopular passenger locator form and other remaining barriers to free travel.”

