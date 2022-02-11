British nationals told to leave Ukraine while they still can.

Foreign Office tells all British nationals in Ukraine to leave the country while there are still means available



The Foreign Office has this afternoon, Friday, February 11, advised all British nationals in Ukraine to get out of the country ‘while commercial means are still available’. This comes just one day after US President Joe Biden urged all Americans to also leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

According to Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, more Russian military forces have been deployed to the border with the former Soviet territory today. Blinken suggested that an invasion could take place at some point during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

A report by The Guardian suggests that an emergency airlift to fly British citizens out of Ukraine is not being planned by the UK government in the event of a Russian invasion. This is down to the fact that the land border with Poland will still be open, and that daily commercial flights to the UK are still currently operating.

“The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice. We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available”, urged a spokesman for the Foreign Office.

There is a strong belief among officials that Vladimir Putin has made his mind up to invade Ukraine, and that it could happen as early as next week. A number of world leaders discussed this today, and were briefed on developments by Joe Biden.

PBS reporter Nick Schifrin voiced his understanding that Western officials believed a Russian offensive will begin next week, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

