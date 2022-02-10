A new nautical museum for the town of Torrox

The government team of Torrox, in its commitment to culture and heritage, goes one step further with what will be its Museum of the Sea.

This exciting new museum in Torrox will be very interactive and, in addition to educating on the seafaring traditions of El Morche, will also have aquariums where visitors can look closely at the marine fauna of the coast.

The museum, which has a budget of €200,000, will be located in one of the renovated areas in El Morche, making it even more desirable for tourism.

The mayor of Torrox Oscar Medina, together with the Councillor for Culture and Heritage Maria de los Angeles Ruiz, have recently visited the area where this museum will be located.

Medina said that this new addition will complement the El Faro Interpretation Centre in Torrox Costa and the Customs Museum being built in Torrox Pueblo.

It will be in addition to other actions that are being carried out for heritage conservation of the municipality, such as the restoration of the tower and the works that are being carried out both in the Church of San Roque and the Convent Torroxensis Madonna della Neve.

