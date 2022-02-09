BREAKING: Boris Johnson unveils HUGE change to Covid rules

BREAKING NEWS – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a HUGE change to Covid rules during the PMQs on Wednesday, February 9.

The prime minister said the “living with COVID” strategy will mean the government plans to remove all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions a month early.

Mr Johnson said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we’ll be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early,” the prime minister told MPs.

Under Boris Johnson‘s new aim, the rules will expire shortly after MPs return from February recess on February 21. The current regulations were due to expire on March 24.

Currently, anyone who catches coronavirus is required by law to stay at home for six days.

Ex-Cabinet Minister Lord Frost said: “The PM’s plan to end all Covid restrictions a month early is the right thing to do and is extremely welcome.

“I hope the government will also make clear we will not go down the road of coercive lockdowns ever again.”

The changes to the Covid rules comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid made a last-minute U-turn on the controversial ‘no jab, no job’ policy for health workers, which mean they needed two doses of the Covid vaccine by April 1 to save their job.

However, despite the U-turn, Javid, Professor Chris Whitty and others have continued to pressure those that have remained unjabbed into getting the vaccine.

Whitty wrote a letter to NHS colleagues “about the professional responsibility to protect patients from COVID-19. This includes getting vaccinated, as the great majority have,” he said.

