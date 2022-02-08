Rookie MotoGP rider Jakub Gurecky dies aged 16.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS – Young Czech MotoGP rider Jakub Gurecky, who was set to take part in the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, dies aged 16 following a crash sustained in a practice session on Monday, February 7.

A statement from MotoGP said that Gurecky died as a result of serious injuries sustained after he crashed his motorbike during practice. The young rider suffered the accident while training at Ohvale, a go-kart track, located in Slovakia.

Following the tragic accident, he was immediately transferred to the nearest hospital in the area, but despite the medical team’s attempts to keep him alive, he was unable to overcome his injuries.

Gurecky claimed overall victory in the 2021 Northern Talent Cup after an impressive season and was due to compete in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2022 as a reward for last season’s triumph.

“We’re very saddened to hear of the passing of 2021 Northern Talent Cup Champion Jakub Gurecky. From everybody in MotoGP, we send our love and support to his family, friends and loved ones,” MotoGP wrote on Twitter.

A picture from Jakub Gurecky’s Instagram account posted after his death was accompanied by the heartbreaking words: “Comrades, I was very happy to be here with you, I enjoyed it very much, even if it was only for a short time, only 16 years. The dreams I had have come true. Have a great time and think of me sometimes.”

