Zuckerberg threatens to ‘shut down’ Facebook and Instagram across Europe. Meta threatens to shut the social media platforms down if the EU does not meet its demands.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is struggling in Europe as regulations mean that data from European users cannot be transferred, stored or processed on US servers. The company is even considering closing down both Instagram and Facebook in Europe according to a document provided to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s annual report states: “If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted and we can no longer rely on SCCs [source code control files] or rely on alternative means of transferring data from Europe to the United States, we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most important products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.”

The decision to withdraw from the European market would affect Meta dramatically. The withdrawal would “materially and adversely affect” the business. Meta though does note that the General Data Protection Regulation is still new. This means that the interpretation of the law is “still evolving.”

Despite the current regulations Meta believes that transatlantic data transfers should still be allowed. The company is facing EU scrutiny over its data transfers.

The company document though only says that Facebook and Instagram would be shut down if a new legal framework is not adopted by the EU that would allow them to transfer data.

