Two arrested for tobacco smuggling in Sevilla province

Chris King
Two arrested for tobacco smuggling in Sevilla province.

Two men found in Sevilla with 5,000 packs of cigarettes in their vehicle arrested for tobacco smuggling

Two individuals have been arrested by the National Police in the Sevilla municipality of Camas. They were found to be driving a vehicle loaded with 5,000 packs of cigarettes, and have been charged with the crime of tobacco smuggling.

According to a statement issued by the National Police on Thursday, February 3, the incident occurred on January 25. In a police control that had been set up on Calle Concejal Alberto Jimenez Becerril, officers from the local police station of Camas intercepted a vehicle occupied by two people, who subsequently tried to elude the police.

Once the car – owned by the father of one of the detainees – was immobilised, officers discovered and seized 5,000 packs of tobacco. They each had a Tax Agency stamp on them, and were hidden in the boot of the detained car.

This merchandise has a market value of €20,400 on the street. For this reason, both people were arrested for the crime of tobacco smuggling. An investigation is reported to be ongoing by the National Police force to determine the origin of the seized tobacco goods, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

