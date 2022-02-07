Two arrested as Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded by angry protestors

By
Chris King
-
0
Two arrested as Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded by angry protestors
Two arrested as Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded by angry protestors. image: creative commons

Two protestors arrested after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded on the street 

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two arrests were made at around 5pm this afternoon, Monday, February 7, after police officers protecting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer clashed with protestors in Westminster.

A statement from the force read, “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, 7 February, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car”.

Adding, “A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker, after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer. They have been taken into custody”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Demonstrators had gathered, some holding placards voicing their disdain at the Covid restrictions, and opposing mandatory vaccinations, while hurling insults at Mr Starmer. He was hurriedly escorted from the scene and driven away in a waiting patrol car, after being surrounded by the crowd of protestors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and congratulated the police for “responding swiftly”, while condemning the “absolutely disgraceful” behaviour of the protestors. “All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable”, he added.

Mr Starmer was walking along the Victoria Embankment towards Portcullis House, with David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary when the incident occurred, having just left the Ministry of Defence. In a tweet, the Labour MP for Tottenham, who had also been harassed, thanked the cops for helping him “get safely back to Parliament”.


Priti Patel, the Home Secretary tweeted, “All Members of Parliament must be able to go about their lives without fear of threats or intimidation”, adding that she had been in contact with the Met Police about the event.

Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted, “This is what happens when fake news is amplified and given credibility by people who should know better”, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here