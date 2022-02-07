Two arrested as Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded by angry protestors

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two arrests were made at around 5pm this afternoon, Monday, February 7, after police officers protecting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer clashed with protestors in Westminster.

A statement from the force read, “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, 7 February, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car”.

Adding, "A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker, after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer. They have been taken into custody".

Demonstrators had gathered, some holding placards voicing their disdain at the Covid restrictions, and opposing mandatory vaccinations, while hurling insults at Mr Starmer. He was hurriedly escorted from the scene and driven away in a waiting patrol car, after being surrounded by the crowd of protestors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and congratulated the police for “responding swiftly”, while condemning the “absolutely disgraceful” behaviour of the protestors. “All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable”, he added.

Mr Starmer was walking along the Victoria Embankment towards Portcullis House, with David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary when the incident occurred, having just left the Ministry of Defence. In a tweet, the Labour MP for Tottenham, who had also been harassed, thanked the cops for helping him “get safely back to Parliament”.