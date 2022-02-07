Nursing professionals in Spain to stage protests against the ‘collapse’ of the system

Protests will begin across Spain this week by nursing professionals unhappy with the ‘collapse and abandonment’ of the health system

SATSE, the union that represents nursing professionals throughout Spain, has announced that protests will be staged in health centres across the country, starting this Thursday, February 10.

In a statement, the union said this action will initiate “months of struggle and vindication by nurses, male nurses, and physiotherapists, to end the abandonment and collapse of our health system”, a situation which they attribute to public administrations.

A “strategy” of permanent mobilisation will begin throughout the country explained the statement, an action that began last September with a public protest in front of the Congress of Deputies.

During this protest, they denounced “the serious precariousness” that health centres in Spain have been showing for years, but that the pandemic has shown even more, which subsequently has an impact on the health of 47 million people.

“We will not stop until we see a firm will to change, and we are convinced that we will have the majority support of the group of Nursing and Physiotherapy professionals, whom we once again ask for their active presence in all the protest actions and mobilisations that will be developed over the next few months”, stated SATSE.

These protests will take place in each of the autonomous communities, and will increase in intensity, with the “objective that the public administrations and political parties react, once and for all, and allocate the necessary resources and means to what really matters to citizens, such as their health and general well-being”, assured the union.

On February 10, SATSE says the main focus will be on the progressive deterioration that Primary Care has been suffering, which has caused the serious overload and saturation of health centres.

This has resulted in increased waiting times, causing worse attention and care for patients and citizens, and a worsening of the physical, psychological and emotional health of its professionals, they pointed out.

“The lack of interest from politicians and public administrations is causing health centres to suffer total abandonment, with a shortage of human resources never seen before, which is generating excessive waiting lists and a lack of quality in patient care”, stated Maria Jose Garcia, the spokesperson for SATSE.

“It is being seen how the population is suffering these consequences of precarious Primary Care”, she added, while calling on all health workers to join Thursday’s protests.

“We ask for the participation of professionals who have been demanding the mobilisations for a long time. At this time, it is necessary for all of us to take to the streets to demand an effective and efficient health system for Spaniards”, concluded SATSE’s spokeswoman, as reported by larazon.es.

