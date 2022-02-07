Gambling addict to receive 6,000 euros from casino for allowing him to enter

A young gambling addict in Murcia, Spain, is to receive 6,000 euros from a casino in compensation for allowing him to enter, although he will not receive the almost 18,000 euros he claimed to have spent at the casino.

The client, aged 25, was on the Tax Agency’s list of “self-excluded” gamblers. As a result, the company that owns two gaming and betting parlours located in Alcantarilla (Murcia) has been ordered to pay him 6,000 euros in compensation for not preventing him access to the premises.

The ruling has now been confirmed by the Provincial Court of Murcia. The man will receive 6,000 euros “for moral damages”, but not the almost 18,000 euros that he alleged he had spent over ten months.

It was proven that the young man was able to gamble on different occasions. The Murcia Provincial Court confirmed that he had made more than 140 transactions at the gaming machines, and the bank statements show a series of charges on his card. However, it was not possible to determine the exact amount he spent on the bets, nor what he won from them.

The young man claimed that he was on the official register of self-excluded persons because of his gambling addiction, for which he was undergoing therapeutic treatment for a serious and persistent disorder at specialist problem gamblers’ association.

Despite this, he added, he was able to enter the gambling halls for several months.

