Russia and China show united front as the crisis in Ukraine deepens

Russia and China are showing a united front to the world as the leaders of the two countries met in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The nations are looking to present themselves as a counterweight to the US and its allies over the crisis in Ukraine.

China said it supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees from the West, as both countries called on NATO to turn its back on “Cold War approaches”. It comes as Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed US claims that Moscow is planning a fake attack to justify an invasion of Ukraine as “nonsense”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as reported by BBC News.

Mr Xi said China and Russia resolutely support each other when it comes to defending key interests, while Mr Putin praised the “unprecedented” close relations between the two.

Mr Putin’s presence at the Games makes him the most high-profile guest in attendance, following a decision by the US, UK and others to not send officials in protest over China’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Russia and China both called for NATO to halt its expansion, as they signed a joint statement with the intention “to resist the interference of external forces”. The two countries had previously coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between their foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Mr Lavrov, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The crisis in Ukraine has seen thousands of Russian troops have massed near the border, raising fears of an invasion – something Russia has denied planning, but it has called on the US and its allies to provide a binding pledge that NATO won’t expand into Ukraine.

