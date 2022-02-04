News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca area

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief for Alicante province's Costa Blanca area
NEARLY FINISHED: Finishing touches to Benidorm’s Techohito tower as Plaza Triangular reopens Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Drive through TRAFFIC returns to normal in Benidorm’s remodelled Avenida del Mediterraneo on February 7 and the Plaza Triangular will be able to reopen to vehicles now that work is practically finished on the Technohito tower. Access to the Old Town via Avenida Doctor Perez Llorca has also been restored.

More homes ALTEA town hall will spend €57,000 on restoring a municipally-owned property in the Old Town, built in 1920 and originally catalogued as a ruin. Found to be structurally sound, it will be turned into three small apartments to be rented as social housing or to provide emergency accommodation.

Come hither  CONFRIDES (population 270) is abolishing Capital Gains tax, fees for processing building licences, occupying public property, putting up phone masts and issuing official documents.  Mayor Ruben Pico explained that the town hall wants to attract investment and, consequently, more jobs by cutting down on bureaucracy and red tape.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Fire away WORK finished on a firebreak protecting the Puig Campana mountain in  Finestrat’s Realet, Sima and the Font del Moli districts.  This has cost the town hall €31,145 to carry out, prompting mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca’s complaint that the project had received no financial help from the regional government.

Board games VILLAJOYOSA’S Parks and Gardens department installed three exercise machines in the Barbera del Aragones park, together with three tables with incorporated chairs.  These have built-in boards for playing chess, parchis (similar to ludo) and the Juego de la Oca, whose various pitfalls are not unlike snakes and ladders.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here