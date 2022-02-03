Sunak announces support for households as energy bills rise 54%

Breaking News – Rishi Sunak has said that the majority of households will receive support from the government after the announcement of the rise in the energy price cap.

The funding will cover just over half of the extra £693 that households will have to pay because of the rise.

Charities and organisations that represent low-income families are not impressed by the funding announced by Sunak.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice said: “This is a strange, complicated and untargeted package of measures. It provides some relief for all households come April, but for people on low incomes who need it most there are far easier ways for the government to deliver support. If the government is serious about helping families facing the desperate choice between heating and eating it should use the benefits system.”

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group said: “A day after the levelling up fanfare, the Government’s piecemeal measures won’t protect low-income families either now or in the future. Surging energy prices are only the start of the crisis and what’s needed is comprehensive help with across-the-board price rises. The most efficient way to help households is to increase benefits to match inflation and anything less than a rise by at least 6 per cent will leave families in a desperate situation.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children said: “Just over 100 days ago, the families we help lost £1,000 a year in universal credit, and will now have nearly £700 a year added to their bills. The help announced for these families today won’t be enough. We’re going to see more children going hungry as parents struggle to make ends meet.”

As politicians argue in the Commons about the cost of living crisis, lots of families are now concerned about how they will be able to pay for basic things such as food.

One mother, who lives with her partner and young child in Flintshire, said she is “absolutely horrified” by the 54 per cent increase of the energy price cap. She is also no longer able to work due to a degenerative spinal condition.

“If things keep rising the way they are, we’re going to be in a terrible predicament where yeah, we are gonna have to start considering using food banks.”

“We pride ourselves on every time we do a food shop, we buy at least one thing for the food bank – the tables are going to turn where we’re having to possibly ask them for help after April.”

