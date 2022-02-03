Elderly Brit dies after being hit by car in Fuengirola.

Elderly Brit dies after being hit by a car in Fuengirola.

AN elderly Brit dies after being hit by a car in Fuengirola on Tuesday, February 1, in a tragic incident that also left a British man in intensive care.

The wheel-chair bound 88-year-old woman, who was being pushed by her husband as they crossed at a pedestrian crossing on Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo in the Costa del Sol town, was struck by a car at around 4.45 pm.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was transported to the Costa del Sol Hospital but sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 2 due to her injuries.

Her 86-year-old husband remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Marbella hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the incident.

The vehicle involved was believed to be a private hire vehicle, known as a VTC in Spain, and the driver remained at the scene. According to early reports, the driver is believed to have been blinded by the sun and accidentally hit the elderly Brits, who have lived in Spain for several decades, while travelling at low speed.

Police arrived at the scene after the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received several calls about the incident. According to SUR, sources suggest that police carried out relevant drug and alcohol tests that came back negative.

