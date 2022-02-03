Former America drummer Willie Leacox dies aged 74.

FORMER America drummer Willie Leacox dies aged 74, the band and his family confirmed. No cause of death has been given but an obituary notice stated that he died at home in Stockton, California, after a “lifelong dedication to music.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our brother and beloved drummer of 41 years,” America said in a statement. “Willie was an integral part of the America family and we cherish the time that we shared with him through this crazy journey. We send our love to the Leacox family through this difficult time, and to all that knew Wil. Rest In peace, Wil. We love you.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



America, best known for hits A Horse With No Name and I Need You, was formed in London in 1970 by Dewey Bunnell, Dan Peek, and Gerry Beckley. The trio achieved significant popularity in the 1970s releasing a string of hit albums and singles, many of which found airplay on pop/soft rock stations.

The family notice reported that Leacox would be “missed by his brother, Jim Leacox, and sister, Janie Casteel, their spouses, his nieces and nephews, his California friends, plus his many friends and fans around the world.” Noting his passion for music, the noticed added that “Wil would want to ensure that students receive the same inspiration and opportunities he received throughout his long and successful musical career,” suggesting that fans could send a memorial contribution to the family’s music education scholarship.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.