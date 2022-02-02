English Channel: French President Emmanuel Macron blames Britain for every migrant death.

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron blames Britain for every migrant death to have occurred in the English Channel. The French leader, who is set to begin his re-election campaign shortly, has criticised UK PM Boris Johnson for the country’s hypocritical 80’s immigration system.

The two countries have been locked in a bitter dispute over the migrant crossings that have tragically ended in a significant loss of human lives. Macron blames Boris for not establishing a legal route to Britain for asylum seekers. Boris blames Macron for not taking back those who had entered Britain illegally.

And as the conflict continues, the French PM stoked the fire by telling French newspaper La Voix du Nord: “The responsibility for those who die at sea does not fall upon France but upon this British refusal.

“The British continue to have a system from the 1980s, which manages economic immigration through hypocrisy. There is no legal immigration route,” the 44-year-old said.

He added: “The British must articulate their needs in terms of the economy and reopen a path to legal asylum requests. We are going to step up the pressure.”

The row between Macron and Johnson started after the deaths of 27 migrants in November as the result of their dinghy sinking in the Channel.

Sadly, this has not stopped people from making the treacherous trip across the waters from France to the UK. On January 25, more than 180 migrants crossed the Channel to reach the UK – a record-breaking number that tripled the amount of 2021.

In fact, in January, more than 1,302 migrants made the dangerous journey across the English Channel – which was over five times the 223 who made the crossing last January.

Speaking about the high figures already in 2022, a spokesman for Charity Care4Calais, which supports refugees in Europe and the UK tweeted: “All this so early in the year brings home the dangers refugees face, and the appalling fact that our government will not act to stop it.”

The charity said that this year three migrants have already died in Northern France attempting to reach the UK and “it’s likely that there have been at least two more”, according to the charity.

“To caring people, these tragedies are unbearable; young men who have fled persecution, torture and death dying alone so far from their homes.

“The atrocious spectacle could be ended by the introduction of a system allowing refugees in France to claim asylum in the UK and receive safe passage,” it concluded.

