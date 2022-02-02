EMT bus runs over couple in Madrid leaving man in serious condition

The couple was crossing the road near Gran Via in Madrid when an EMT bus ran over them



As confirmed by a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid, a bus from the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) was involved in an accident on Tuesday, February 1. Its driver ran over a couple on the busy Gran Via main road in the city.

The incident occurred at around 5:30pm, at Calle del Clavel in the city centre. Due to circumstances yet to be clarified, the couple was crossing a zebra crossing, and were somehow hit by the bus.

A 68-year-old woman suffered facial trauma, and was treated at the scene, before being transferred by health workers from Samur-Civil Protection to the Clinical Hospital with a reserved prognosis.

Her husband, a 67-year-old man, suffered a moderate head injury. He was taken in a separate ambulance, with prior notice, to the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, where he was admitted in a more serious condition. A psychologist from Samur attended to the driver of the vehicle, and to a witness.

Madrid Municipal Police will now have to determine from witnesses and cameras if the injured were crossing the street correctly. Traffic from this section of Gran Via to Banco de España was temporarily closed off while officers carried out essential checks, as reported by 20minutos.es.

. @SAMUR_PC estabiliza a dos peatones que han sido golpeados por un autobús en Gran Vía, #Centro. Una mujer de 68 años ha sufrido trauma facial y un hombre de 66 años traumatismo craneoencefálico. @policiademadrid realiza el atestado e investiga las circunstancias. pic.twitter.com/4wO6T2XDsV

— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) February 1, 2022

