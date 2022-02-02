Changes to COVID travel rules: antigen tests valid for 24hrs only

The Spanish Ministry of Health has announced that COVID antigen detection tests for entry to Spain must now be taken within 24 hours of travel.

The new measures, introduced today, Tuesday, February 1, mean that negative antigen test certificates issued outside the 24-hour period will no longer be accepted.

PCR tests performed 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain will remain valid.

