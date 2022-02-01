Here is the latest info on electricity prices in Spain for Wednesday, February 2



Average electricity prices in Spain, in the regulated market, register a rise again this Wednesday, February 2, compared to Tuesday 1.

According to data published by the Iberian Market Operator of Energy (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the cost will increase slightly on Wednesday 2, going up by 1.76 per cent, standing at €210.18/MWh, an increase of €3.64 on Tuesday’s €206.54.

Wednesday’s most expensive time will be between the hours of 9pm and 10pm, at €270.09/MWh, while the cheapest will be from 2am to 5am, standing at €168.08/MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These price rises in the electricity market in recent months are mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Compared to a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Wednesday will be 697 per cent higher than the €26.34/MWh that it registered on February 2, 2021, as reported by abc.es.

