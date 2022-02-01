DNA evidence: Owner fined for not scooping the poop in Spain’s Malaga.

A resident from Valencia’s Paterna has been fined for not scooping the poop in Malaga. The owner was fined by the Benalmádena Town Council after the owner did not pick up after their dog in Malaga last August.

The two town councils have used their canine DNA databases to identify the person responsible for picking up the dog’s excrement. The two Spanish towns are more than 600 kilometres apart. Now the owner has been identified they could be fined between 75 and 500 euros.

According to the DNA analysis company, the woman has been notified that she has been caught out. She has violated the local ordinances for dog excrement.

The genetic register for canines was implemented last September in Paterna. The dog owner in question had registered her dog at the end of September. The system is mainly meant to help identify abandoned and mistreated dog’s owners. The system has been in use in Malaga for some time.

20 Spanish cities make use of the ADN Canino system. The head of the company Enrique Perigüell commented: “the canine genetic census complements the necessary registration by microchip and allows better control of dogs at national level, regardless of the town, province or autonomous community from which the animal comes”.

He revealed that: “the most important thing is that, beyond its dissuasive nature to reduce dog poop in the streets, it is the best tool to combat animal abandonment or abuse”.

Perigüell highlighted that “cases like the one in Benalmádena can also make us see that no matter how far away from home the person who intends to abandon his dog or who rips out the microchip is, the canine genetic registry will be able to identify him”.

