Congress approves extended mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain

The extended mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain has been approved by Congress



Congress has approved, late in the afternoon this Tuesday, February 1, the decree-law that extends the mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain. The law was passed in the Congress of Deputies with 162 in favour, 153 against, and 28 abstentions.

Any final decision to eliminate this restriction will be left to each one of the individual autonomous communities. This law establishes the mandatory use of masks for people aged six and older, in any closed or outdoor space for public use.

It also applies to anybody using the public means of transport. The text also establishes the exceptions to this obligation, such as during the practice of individual sports or outdoor activities, provided that a minimum distance of 1.5 metres is maintained with other people who do not live together.

Likewise, people who present some type of illness, or respiratory difficulty, that may be aggravated by the use of the mask, are not obliged to wear one, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

