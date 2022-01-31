Recognising the heroes of Andalucia

Andalucia has created Civil Protection Merit medals to recognise exceptional and extraordinary actions in the face of risks and catastrophes.

These medals will be given to those who have put themselves in situations of serious risk for the public, for exceptional solidarity, collaboration and cooperation with civil protection institutions, as well as for those who have given continuous services over time.

This new merit will recognise exceptional and extraordinary actions in relation to security and protection by safeguarding the life and integrity of people, property and the environment.

There will be two award distinctions – a Gold Medal for Civil Protection Merit and a Silver Medal.

The gold medal will recognise conduct of an exceptional nature – whether on duty or off duty by emergency and civil protection personnel or individuals, showing exceptional courage and dedication.

The silver medal will distinguish extraordinary actions.

The person in charge of the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior will grant these medals by means of an order that will be published in the BOJA.

The medals have an exclusively honorary character, will be delivered in a public act and, provided that the winner authorises it, registered in the Record Book of Medals of Merit of Civil Protection of Andalucia.

The medal bears the international colours of Civil Protection, which are blue and orange. It consists of a cobalt blue circular central part containing eight gold or silver stars depending on the category – representative of the Andalucian provinces – which surround an orange circle with the inscription ‘Andalucia Civil Protection.’

It also includes an equilateral triangle of the same cobalt blue where the silhouette of the Andalucian autonomous community stands out. The set is topped by the Spanish Royal Crown, also in gold or silver, supported by the traditional laurel and oak leaves. The reverse bears the inscription engraved: ‘To the Merit of Civil Protection.’

