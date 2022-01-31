Police seize 414 marijuana plants in Alhaurin de la Torre industrial warehouse

A raid on an industrial warehouse in Alhaurin de la Torre has uncovered 414 marijuana plants



The National Police, in ‘Operation Parchilandia’, has seized 414 marijuana plants in an advanced state of growth in an industrial warehouse in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

Investigators have also reportedly arrested the tenant of the property, a 44-year-old man, for his alleged involvement in the crimes of drug trafficking, and electricity fraud.

A strong smell of marijuana that was being given off by the industrial warehouse, with no apparent commercial activity, did not go unnoticed by the people who frequented the estate.

In a statement from the National Police, the force related how discreet investigations were conducted, in order to confirm their suspicions. They quickly confirmed that the facility emanated a strong stench of cannabis sativa, in addition to detecting the incessant noise of engines, typical of the logistics of cultivating this type of crop.

Investigatorss soon identified and located the owner of the warehouse. After some preliminary checks, the officers learned that the facility, which remained closed, and without commercial activity, had been rented by a man who was obviously in charge of the illicit business.

Finally, with the authorisation of the Investigating Court No14 of Malaga, officers carried out the entry and search of the property. Inside they found 414 marijuana plants in an advanced state of growth and flowering, in addition to extensive infrastructure for the production of this narcotic substance.

On January 18, the person renting the warehouse was arrested for his alleged responsibility in a crime of drug trafficking, and another of electric power fraud, after confirming, in the latter case, that the property was illegally connected to the public electricity grid, as reported by malagahoy.es.

