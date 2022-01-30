Madeleine McCann suspect swapped child abuse images with undertaker

Chief suspect in Madeleine McCann case apparently swapped child abuse images in online chats with an undertaker



A new documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be broadcast on the German TV channel Sat.1, tonight, Sunday, January 30. It will reveal some shocking new facts about Christian Brueckner, who is the German prosecutor’s chief suspect.

The programme claims that the convicted paedophile, in sordid Skype chats with an undertaker, swapped child abuse images and depraved messages. For legal reasons, the mortician can not be named, but it is known that he is also a convicted sex offender.

When quizzed by German police, the undertaker apparently gave them a full confession about the chats that took place with Brueckner. His information is reportedly forming part of new ‘concrete’ evidence that the German cops claim to have against their main suspect.

Jutta Rabe, the film’s lead investigator, speaking with the Sunday People, told them, “I’m not sure what he paid, but he confirmed they regularly swapped material, all of which he has handed over to detectives”.

Adding, “We haven’t been able to confirm if they were business partners but he insisted he has completely mended his ways”. He was grilled by the BKA, which is Germany’s equivalent of the FBI.

“He was given a choice, ‘You either admit it and help us then go into therapy, or go to prison’. He chose co-operation”, said Ms Rabe, while adding, “He is terrified of being attacked, and horrified of his family finding out”.

When Brueckner was arrested for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter, investigations uncovered the depraved Skype chats he made with the mortician in 2013. He claims that Brueckner spoke about snatching and imprisoning a toddler. He even mentioned making films that would “document exactly how she is tormented”.

The German paedophile is currently serving time for sexual offences, including the rape of an American widow in 2005. This occurred in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz, the exact same place from where Madeleine vanished in 2007.

German police fear that Brueckner was also responsible for at least five more sex crimes. One is the 2004 rape of an Irish woman in Portugal. A ‘partial fingerprint’ belonging to Brueckner was allegedly found in the woman’s apartment after the attack.

Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor, insists in the documentary that Christian Brueckner will be charged with some of the crimes ‘imminently’, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

