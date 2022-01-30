Football tragedy: Fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest in the stands

Football tragedy: Fan dies after suffering a cardiac arrest in the stands at a Blackpool game.

Tragically Fulham fan Paul Parish has passed away after being rushed to hospital. He suffered from a cardiac arrest while in the stands at Craven Cottage on Saturday, January 29.

The game was halted as medics rushed to help the Fulham fan who was in the Hammersmith Stand. Both football teams sent in their medics to help out. The game was halted for 41 minutes.

Parish was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The news of the tragic passing was announced by the championship club. The club said: “It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

“Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.

“The family would like to thank the fans of Fulham and Blackpool for the respect and care they showed as well as all staff at Craven Cottage and at the hospital for their assistance, care and attention.

“Rest in Peace, Paul.”

Football fans quickly took to social media to offer their condolences. One person said: “Such sad news, thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family of Paul Parish.”

Another person said: “Such sad news RiP.

“Black armbands next game please.”

Before the death was announced Tim Ream called on anyone affected to reach out and talk. He said: “To all those who witnessed and may be struggling with what they saw…don’t be afraid to reach out and talk to someone.

“Reach out to me, to your loved ones, to anyone. You are not alone and others will be or have felt what you are feeling.”

