Aborted landing: Storm Malik batters plane as it tries to land in the UK. The plane had reportedly been heading from Spain’s Malaga.

An aviation enthusiast took to social media to share footage of a plane as it attempted to land during Storm Malik. The pilot bravely fought to land the plane at a UK airport but was unable to do so. The landing was aborted.

The footage showed a scary two minutes as the pilot battled the storm. The plane was jolted about as it headed into land at Manchester airport. According to reports, Storm Malik peaked with wind speeds hitting 70 mph on Saturday in the Manchester area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Manchester Evening News, millions of people could be hit hard as Storm Corrie heads in next week.

The footage captured by the aviation enthusiast shows a Jet2 Boeing 737. The plane was on its final approach to Manchester airport when the weather buffeted the plane with crosswind gales.

The plane could be seen with its landing gear fully engaged. The Boeing was buffeted from side to side. The skilful pilot managed to get two wheels to touch down but was forced to take off again. A second attempt was made but this failed as well.

According to reports, the plane was diverted to East Midlands airport after the second failed attempt.

The footage was shared on Twitter by AviationUpclose. They tweeted: “windshear go around followed by a heavy bounced touch and go for this Jet2 737 at Manchester Airport during Storm Malik.

“The aircraft diverted to East Midlands.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.