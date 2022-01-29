Proposed Cabo de Gata-Nijar windfarm not to everybody’s liking

JERONIMO PARRA, president of Almeria’s Camara de Comercio (Chamber of Commerce) welcomed the Mar de Agata offshore windfarm project.

The windfarm with 20 turbines located off Nijar and Carboneras represented a “good opportunity” for the area, Parra said, as the Chamber of Commerce hosted the presentation of the BlueFloat Energy initiative.

He also stressed the need to respect the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, describing this as “Almeria’s jewel.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Javier Monfort, BlueFloat Energy’s Spanish manager explained that the windfarm would be located in front of the national park, both on land and offshore.

“Mar de Agata is the only renewable project connecting to the Litoral hub without invading the Cabo de Gata-Nijar park,” Monfort pointed out. “The installation, developed entirely offshore, can make use of the power station’s connection capacity.”

The Mar de Agata project, which would not affect any part of the national park, was the best option for the industrial reconversion resulting from the closure of the Carboneras power station, the executive added.

ASHAL, the association representing Almeria province’s hospitality sector was less impressed by the prospect of a windfarm.

“The project is not to the liking of bar and restaurant owners, who are adding their voices to those of the different collectives calling for it not to go ahead,” an ASHAL statement said.

“This is an attack on a zone that is one of the most environmentally and scenically valuable in Andalucia and the Mediterranean.”