Spanish journalist Judith Gómez dies suddenly aged 28.

Judith Gómez, a TV journalist in northern Spain who recently became a mother, dies suddenly aged 28. The news editor for La 7 de la Rioja tragically passed away from a “sudden illness” on January 25.

The La Rioja Press Association, on behalf of all its associates, shared a statement offering its deepest condolences to the newsrooms of La 7 de La Rioja and El Día de La Rioja for the death of the young journalist.

“We share your immense pain for such an unexpected and painful loss capable of leaving us all speechless and without consolation,” the La Rioja Press Association said.

El Día newspaper said: “Judith’s voice, who had recently become a mother, has died down after a sudden health complication that she has not been able to overcome.”

La 7 de la Roja released a touching tribute video on their social media accounts for Judith Gómez. The caption of the video read: “Goodbye Judith. You were our little sister and you leave leaving us the best of you. Miss you.”

Under the post on Twitter, many colleagues, organisations and fans paid tribute to the young woman.

The Riojan Football Federation wrote: “We convey our most sincere condolences to Judith’s family, colleagues and friends. All our encouragement in these difficult times.”

Deportiva Logroñés FC said: “A big red and white hug and all our love to family and friends. RIP Judith.”

Navarra TV personality, Ricardo Beitia, wrote: “Speechless. Not really knowing what to say. No alternative to rearm my head after the shock. Just sadness and discouragement. I feel it in the soul. Courage to the family and to you, compañeras, compañeros…”

“We send a big hug to all of Judith’s family and friends. A beautiful tribute to a great professional. Rest in peace Judith,” said digital newspaper, Nuestra España.

La Cope noted that the young report “had begun her professional career in the COPE La Rioja group.” Before adding: “From the group, we are sorry for this terrible loss and we join the prayer of her family, friends and colleagues.”

Adiós Judith. Fuiste nuestra pequeña hermana y te vas dejándonos lo mejor de ti. Te echaremos de menos pic.twitter.com/eDhnUpfF2h — La 7 de La Rioja TV (@7LariojaTV) January 26, 2022

